HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman arrested for swapping gold chain at jewellery store

December 07, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Osmania University police arrested a woman for swapping a gold chain with a fake one in a jewellery store in Habsiguda.

Police said that Vemuri Bhargavi Reddy, 26, was arrested, and the manager and an employee of Attica Gold Company was booked for the fraud.

“She pledged the stolen chain for ₹2.08 lakh with the company without providing any documentation,” police said.

The con came to light when the staffers of the jewellery store tallied the stock on November 25. “Upon checking the CCTV footage from the previous day, Bhargavi Reddy, who posed as a customer, was seen swapping the chains,” added the police.

The chain, weighing 39.962 grams, was recovered from the store and the two employees were booked. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.