Woman arrested for duping NRIs

Cyberabad Cyber Crime police on Wednesday arrested a woman for allegedly cheating several NRIs through a fake profile in a matrimonial website.

The accused, Koram Archana (30), reportedly collected huge amounts of money from many of them in the name of marriage. Archana used to live in a hostel at Begumpet and is a native of Nellore.

Interestingly, she was earlier arrested by Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Hyderabad police, for allegedly cheating men on the pretext of marriage and collecting money from them.

Arrested earlier

After five months of imprisonment in Chanchalguda jail, she was released in December 2018.

On May 18, police received a complaint from the parents of a man, working in USA as a software engineer. According to the complaint, while they were searching for a potential bride for their son through a matrimonial website, they zeroed in on ‘Pushtayi’. After they extended the marriage proposal, the accused woman started sending texts and calling their son.

Gained confidence

After gaining their confidence, the woman insisted on an engagement ring made of either gold or platinum. Out of obligation, the complainant transferred ₹1,50,000 into the bride’s bank account.

Thereafter, she stopped responding to the calls of the complainant, police stated.

When the man’s parents wanted to visit her home in Chennai, she did not respond. After realising they were cheated, they lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, Cyberabad.