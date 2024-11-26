 />

November 26, 2024

Woman arrested for creating fake Instagram account to harass minor

Updated - November 26, 2024 10:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested a woman for creating a fake Instagram account to harass a minor girl by posting doctored photos with vulgar text and abusive symbols. The accused, a resident of Hyderabad, is said to have acted out of personal grudge against the victim.

According to the police, the victim filed a complaint stating that someone had created fake Instagram profile using her name. “The woman had uploaded manipulated images of the victim along with inappropriate and abusive content. The accused also impersonated the victim to communicate with others online, further defaming her,” said the police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 66C, 66D, and 67 of the IT Act, Sections 78 and 79 of the BNS Act, and Section 12 read with Section 11 of the POCSO Act.

The Cyber Crime Police swiftly traced and apprehended the accused and a mobile phone used in the offence was seized.

