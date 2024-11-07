 />
Woman arrested after kidnap attempt in Koti Government Maternity Hospital

The accused was a habitual offender and had made a vain bid on Tuesday night, before being caught by the hospital staff and police on Wednesday

Published - November 07, 2024 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

After foiling an attempt to kidnap a newborn from the Government Maternity Hospital in Koti, the Sultan Bazaar police arrested the woman behind the act.

The police identified the kidnapper as Askari Begum a 45-year-old maidservant and resident of Rein Bazar. She was arrested following a complaint by Superintendent of the Hospital J. Anuradha, after the hospital security and Telangana Special Police Force officials caught her on her way out from the Labour Room and rescued the baby on November 6 (Wednesday).

Investigation revealed that the woman was a habitual offender involved in at least nine cases between 2014-2023 in Sultan Bazaar, Abids, Charminar, Tukaramgate and Mirchowk. She was in the hospital to assist her daughter Fathima Begum with her delivery. According to the police the accused met an unknown man who offered to pay ₹50,000 for a baby.

The woman decided to kidnap the baby of another patient, Rahmatunissa Begum, from the Labour Room on the ground floor around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday (November 5) but failed. She did not give up and tried again around 10.30 a.m. on November 6. This time she was caught and handed over to Sultan Bazar police.

Investigation is underway.

