ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and two daughters killed, husband injured as car hits roadside tree in Khammam district

Published - May 29, 2024 08:17 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman and her two daughters were killed and her husband injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree at Hariya Thanda near Khammam late on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Boda Kumari, 25, her two daughters Krishika, 4, and Tanishka, 2.

Her husband Boda Praveen, a Hyderabad-based physiotherapist, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with his wife and two daughters, Praveen was travelling in a car from Khammam to his native Bhvoji Thanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal at the time of the accident. He was behind the wheels and had lost control over the car while trying to avoid hitting a dog, resulting in the crash, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident triggered a protest by the relatives of the deceased, who suspected foul play in the death of the woman and her two daughters.

Citing preliminary investigation at the accident site, police sources said there was no evidence of foul play. The police, however, assured the agitated relatives of the deceased to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident to probe the case from all dimensions.

The angry relatives of Kumari alleged that she was subjected to constant harassment by Praveen on one pretext or another. They sought an impartial inquiry into the death of Kumari and her two daughters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US