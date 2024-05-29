GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Woman and two daughters killed, husband injured as car hits roadside tree in Khammam district

Published - May 29, 2024 08:17 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman and her two daughters were killed and her husband injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree at Hariya Thanda near Khammam late on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Boda Kumari, 25, her two daughters Krishika, 4, and Tanishka, 2.

Her husband Boda Praveen, a Hyderabad-based physiotherapist, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Along with his wife and two daughters, Praveen was travelling in a car from Khammam to his native Bhvoji Thanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal at the time of the accident. He was behind the wheels and had lost control over the car while trying to avoid hitting a dog, resulting in the crash, sources added.

The incident triggered a protest by the relatives of the deceased, who suspected foul play in the death of the woman and her two daughters.

Citing preliminary investigation at the accident site, police sources said there was no evidence of foul play. The police, however, assured the agitated relatives of the deceased to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident to probe the case from all dimensions.

The angry relatives of Kumari alleged that she was subjected to constant harassment by Praveen on one pretext or another. They sought an impartial inquiry into the death of Kumari and her two daughters.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.