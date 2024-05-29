Woman and two daughters killed, husband injured as car hits roadside tree in Khammam district

A 25-year-old woman and her two daughters were killed and her husband injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree at Hariya Thanda near Khammam late on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Boda Kumari, 25, her two daughters Krishika, 4, and Tanishka, 2.

Her husband Boda Praveen, a Hyderabad-based physiotherapist, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Along with his wife and two daughters, Praveen was travelling in a car from Khammam to his native Bhvoji Thanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal at the time of the accident. He was behind the wheels and had lost control over the car while trying to avoid hitting a dog, resulting in the crash, sources added.

The incident triggered a protest by the relatives of the deceased, who suspected foul play in the death of the woman and her two daughters.

Citing preliminary investigation at the accident site, police sources said there was no evidence of foul play. The police, however, assured the agitated relatives of the deceased to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident to probe the case from all dimensions.

The angry relatives of Kumari alleged that she was subjected to constant harassment by Praveen on one pretext or another. They sought an impartial inquiry into the death of Kumari and her two daughters.