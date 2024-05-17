Woman and grandchildren rescued from second floor in fire mishap at Vikarabad

A woman and her two grandchildren were rescued from the second floor of a burning building in Vikarabad after fire broke out at a hardware store on the ground floor. Property inside the shop was gutted in the fire mishap, which is suspected to have an electrical origin.

Station Fire Officer (SFO) of Vikarabad N. Venkataramana Reddy, said that two fire tenders were rushed to the place in Shivaram Nagar colony following a distress call at about 4 p.m. on Friday.

“The fire broke out in Nagalaxmi hardware, located on the ground floor of the G+2 multipurpose building with a penthouse. The smoke engulfed the top two floors. Noticing the flames, the residents on the first floor rushed out. However, Nagi Bai, 45, and her grandchildren, Jayashri, 12, and Srinitya, 3, were stuck on the second floor,” explained the officer. They were rescued in due time with the help of a ladder and a breathing apparatus.