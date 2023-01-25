ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and grand- daughter burnt alive in cylinder blast

January 25, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - MEDAK

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her granddaughter were burnt alive in a cylinder blast. The incident took place late last night at Cinnashivnoor village in Chegunta mandal of Medak district.

According the Chegunta police, Pittala Anjamma (59) and her eight-year-old granddaughter Madhumita were residing at Hyderabad. They came to the village to collect pension of Anjamma. When they were asleep, a cylinder burst resulting in a fire. The house was completely damaged under the impact of the blast. Chegunta police registered a case and are investigating.

