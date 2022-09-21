Woman allegedly assaults traffic police officer

A woman on Wednesday assaulted a traffic policeman after her car was clamped, Sultan Bazaar police said.

The incident took place near Andhra Bank on Bank Street, said police sources. Sultan Bazaar inspector Palle Padma said the woman, identified as Divya Jyothi, got into a heated exchange with constable Prasad, working at the Sultan Bazaar Traffic Police station, and later assaulted him. The accused snatched his wireless communication set after she noticed that her car was clamped for wrong parking.

An investigation is under way.