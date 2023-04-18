Woman accuses govt. hospital doctors of leaving cloth in her abdomen; probe ordered

April 18, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - JAGTIAL

A woman from Namilikonda in Kodimial mandal here has accused doctors at District Headquarters Hospital of leaving a surgical mop in her abdomen during Caesarean delivery in December 2021.

A video of her allegations went viral on social media on Tuesday. In the clip, the woman identifies herself as Navyasri and says that she suffered from persistent abdominal pain and digestive problems for several months post the C-section.

“Recently, doctors at a private hospital in Vemulawada found the cloth (surgical mop) in my abdomen during a scan and removed it,” she said, recalling the physical and mental ordeal she underwent for over a year due to “medical negligence” of the staff of the Jagtial District Headquarters Hospital.

However, hospital sources said that the verification of the case record and other relevant details was on to ascertain the facts.

Jagtial Government Medical College and General Hospital Superintendent Ramulu said that a detailed inquiry into the allegations made by Navyasri against the then medical staff is under way. “We will submit the report to the higher authorities on Wednesday,” said Dr Ramulu, a member of the inquiry panel.