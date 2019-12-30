Telangana

Witness to Kumram Bheem struggles no more

Kolam tribal Tekam Mane who died at Babejhari in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Kolam tribal Tekam Mane who died at Babejhari in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.   | Photo Credit: File Photo

Watched the Adivasi struggles over the century

Tekam Mane, the Kolam tribal from Babejhari in Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, assumed to about 100-years-old and a witness to the struggle waged by legendary Adivasi martyr Kumram Bheem, died at his residence on Sunday night. He is survived by four sons and three daughters. In an interview with The Hindu in October, the old tribal had recalled his memories of the martyr’s fight with the Nizam’s forces in the area.

