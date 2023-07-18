Without the Gandhis, KTR wouldn’t have been a Minister: Ponnam Prabhakar

July 18, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress leaders criticised Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao for questioning the credentials of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak on agriculture and asked if Mr.Rama Rao himself had any stature or experience in agriculture to ridicule Mr.Gandhi.

At a press conference here, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said Mr.Rama Rao should “acquire some stature” before speaking about Mr.Gandhi. “If not for the Gandhi family, Mr. KTR would have been sitting in the USA and not in Telangana,” Mr.Prabhakar said, adding, “Mr. KTR became a Minister because the Congress delivered Telangana and he should apologise to Mr.Gandhi for his unpalatable remarks.”

Mr.Prabhakar said it was the Congress that constructed the irrigation projects and made the country self-sufficient in food grains for more than 120 crore people, from scratch. “The Congress party constructed 36 projects in Telangana which no one can deny,” he said and added that both the BJP and BRS were terrified that people might decide to back the Congress in the next elections.

He said Mr.Rama Rao should also refer to his father, Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement in the Assembly acknowledging that the free power scheme was the Congress party’s contribution.

At a separate press conference, former MP V.Hanumantha Rao also took objection to Mr.Rama Rao’s comments on Rahul Gandhi.