Without clarity on NMC approval, Telangana government transfers doctors to new medical colleges

Though the National Medical Commission (NMC) clarified that one of their recent decisions on new medical colleges in the country does not equate their approval, not only has the Telangana government issued an order to recruit teachers for eight new government medical colleges and general hospitals but they have also posted many doctors to these institutions as part of the recent general transfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a public notice issued by the NMC on July 6 had a list of 113 private and government medical colleges, including 11 from Telangana (eight government and three private). This notice stated: “Final decisions of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) regarding [the] 113 applications have been communicated via email to the respective medical institutions/colleges for their information and necessary action within the stipulated timeline.”

On July 8, the NMC issued another public notice addressing the fake news regarding the final decision on the medical colleges. It read: “The NMC has only published the list of applications for which the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has made final decisions. This does not imply approval for all 113 applications; the decisions could be either approval or disapproval.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the Health department, on July 21, issued orders transferring seven doctors of Additional Director of Medical Education level and 184 professors. Of these, 86 doctors were transferred to the eight new government medical colleges and general hospitals in Yadadri Bhongir, Maheshwaram, Narsampet, Medak, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal and Quthbullapur.

Prior to that, on July 13, the Finance department issued an order granting permission to the Director of Medical Education (DME) to engage 872 personnel on a contract basis in the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department. These personnel will work in the eight new government medical colleges and general hospitals until March 31, 2025. According to the order, the Health department will recruit 25 professors, 28 associate professors, and 56 assistant professors for each college, totalling 109 personnel a college.

DME N. Vani did not respond to a phone call for a comment on the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.