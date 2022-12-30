ADVERTISEMENT

Withdrawal of Rytu Bandhu at doorstep

December 30, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Avadhani

Postal micro ATMs deployed

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Posts has made arrangements to help Rythu Bandhu farmers in withdrawing cash from their bank accounts at their doorstep, free of cost.

Telangana State Government has started transferring funds (8th installment) of ₹7600 crore to the bank accounts of 66.61 lakh farmers for Yasangi harvest season from December 28 under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

According to a release by Postal Department here on Friday, 5762 micro ATMs have been pressed into service and 5386 branch postmasters have been supplied with adequate to make cash payments in the villages. Micro ATM Services can be availed by farmers having Aadhaar-linked bank accounts and who are not in a position to visit bank branch/fixed ATM for withdrawals. The farmer can visit nearest post office with his/her Aadhaar card and mobile, linked to any bank account, and withdraw cash by impressing finger print and informing the OTP received on his/her registered mobile number to the Postmaster. A maximum amount of Rs. 10,000/- can be withdrawn in a day.

An amount of ₹34.58 crore was distributed through Postal Micro ATMs during the May-June 2022 PM Kissan season to about 86,518 farmers.

