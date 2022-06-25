Withdrawal of cases against Agnipath agitators sought
Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar has appealed to the President of India, the Supreme Commander of Defence Forces, to condone the Agnipath protestors as criminal proceedings against them will spoil their future forever.
He requested the authorities to unconditionally release all the students arrested in the protests and also withdraw all cases so that they can appear for further exams. “They have resorted to violence in a fit of emotion and anger and not with other motives,” he said.
Mr. Vinod Kumar was addressing a press conference after calling on the family of Rakesh, who died in police firing during Agnipath agitation at Secunderabad railway station.
