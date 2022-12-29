ADVERTISEMENT

Withdraw prosecution in criminal case, Gaddar urges President

December 29, 2022 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Balladeer Gaddar appeals President of India

The Hindu Bureau

Revolutionary Balladeer Gaddar has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to withdraw the prosecution against him in a case which dates back to 2005 | File photo | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Gummadi Vittal Rao alias Revolutionary Balladeer Gaddar has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to withdraw the prosecution against him in a case which dates back to 2005 at Tirumani police station in Tumkur district of Karnataka.

Mr. Gaddar sent a memorandum on Tuesday to the President, who was here for a brief visit.

“I have been implicated in a false case in both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as a conspirator only for the reason of failure of peace talk between the then Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Naxalites of the CPI(Maoist) in the year 2005, in which I acted as an emissary on behalf of the then Congress State Government led by the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. One such case in which I am falsely implicated is Crime No. 07/05 dated 10/02/2005 of PS Thirumani in Tumkur district, the only case which is pending against me as on this day. Later the Government of Andhra Pradesh withdrew cases against me, and the Government of Telangana withdrew some more cases,” Mr. Gaddar said in the memorandum.

Stating that 16 years have lapsed since the registration of said case, Mr. Gaddar said that he was never issued summons or warrant of arrest in the case but continuously shown as absconding.

