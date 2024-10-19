Withdraw GO 29 for justice to reserved categories in Group-I posts: Harish Rao

Hyderabad

Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has demanded that the State Government withdraw GO 29 and reschedule Group-I exams as the provisions of the order will cause immense loss to the employment opportunities of aspirants from SC, ST, BC and Minority communities.

He sought to know why the voices of M. Kodandaram, A. Murali, Ch. Naveen Kumar and others, who had raised a hue and cry over the Group-I exams in the past, had gone silent now, despite large-scale protests by the unemployed youth or aspirants of Group-I posts.

While addressing a press conference in Siddipet on Saturday, he stated that adjusting/accommodating the rankers in reserved category posts instead of open category posts would cause immense loss to the reserved communities in their respective categories as they lose a chance for competing for the posts in the open category in spite of getting good ranks in the recruitment test. In the past, the BRS Government had issued Group notifications under the provisions of GO 55 without causing any loss to the reserved categories.

He alleged that the Congress Government had brought in GO 29 to benefit only the unreserved categories in getting Group-I posts by denying the reserved categories an opportunity to compete for them. No minister or ruling party leader is speaking on it despite the Ashok Nagar area, where most of the coaching centres for competitive exams is concentrated, reverberating with protests of unemployed youth/aspirants of Group-I posts, he said.

‘Go to Ashok Nagar’

Mr. Harish Rao suggested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to go to the Ashok Nagar area and speak to the unemployed youth there in case he was sincere about their issues. He condemned the arrest of BRS leaders R.S. Praveen Kumar, M. Gopal, V. Srinivas Goud, Dasoju Sravan, and G. Nagesh, who went to Ashok Nagar to meet the agitating youth.

He sought to know why the police did not allow the BRS leaders to meet the protesting youth and why the BJP leaders led by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar were allowed to be there for over a couple of hours speaking to the youth. It would indicate the tacit understanding between Congress and BJP, he alleged.

