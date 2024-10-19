GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Withdraw GO 29 for justice to reserved categories in Group-I posts: Harish Rao

Condemns arrest of BRS leaders who went to Ashok Nagar to meet protesting youth

Published - October 19, 2024 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad

Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has demanded that the State Government withdraw GO 29 and reschedule Group-I exams as the provisions of the order will cause immense loss to the employment opportunities of aspirants from SC, ST, BC and Minority communities.

He sought to know why the voices of M. Kodandaram, A. Murali, Ch. Naveen Kumar and others, who had raised a hue and cry over the Group-I exams in the past, had gone silent now, despite large-scale protests by the unemployed youth or aspirants of Group-I posts.

While addressing a press conference in Siddipet on Saturday, he stated that adjusting/accommodating the rankers in reserved category posts instead of open category posts would cause immense loss to the reserved communities in their respective categories as they lose a chance for competing for the posts in the open category in spite of getting good ranks in the recruitment test. In the past, the BRS Government had issued Group notifications under the provisions of GO 55 without causing any loss to the reserved categories.

He alleged that the Congress Government had brought in GO 29 to benefit only the unreserved categories in getting Group-I posts by denying the reserved categories an opportunity to compete for them. No minister or ruling party leader is speaking on it despite the Ashok Nagar area, where most of the coaching centres for competitive exams is concentrated, reverberating with protests of unemployed youth/aspirants of Group-I posts, he said.

‘Go to Ashok Nagar’

Mr. Harish Rao suggested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to go to the Ashok Nagar area and speak to the unemployed youth there in case he was sincere about their issues. He condemned the arrest of BRS leaders R.S. Praveen Kumar, M. Gopal, V. Srinivas Goud, Dasoju Sravan, and G. Nagesh, who went to Ashok Nagar to meet the agitating youth.

He sought to know why the police did not allow the BRS leaders to meet the protesting youth and why the BJP leaders led by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar were allowed to be there for over a couple of hours speaking to the youth. It would indicate the tacit understanding between Congress and BJP, he alleged.

Published - October 19, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.