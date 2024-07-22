Withdraw comments against disabled or face protest, Smitha Sabharwal told

Senior bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal’s post on ‘X’ about disability quota in civil services examination drew much flak on Monday from people with disabilities.

In her post she posed the question: “Does an airline hire a pilot with disability? Would you trust a surgeon with a disability?”

In response, Vasundhara Koppula, a wheelchair user and an activist, said: “Yes, there are three pilots with disability, but not necessarily in India. Wheelchair-bound oncologist Suresh H. Advani is Padma Sri and Padma Bhushan awardee.”

Addressing media persons, two-time Civil Services Examination rank holder and founder of a competitive exam coaching centre M. Bala Latha asked: “What is premier service? Are they civil servants or civil masters? Who is Smitha Sabharwal[?] What is her locus standi? What is her qualification to doubt or certify our fitness?”

In her post, Ms. Sabharwal, a member-secretary in the Telangana Finance Commission, had wondered: “Why does this premier service need this quota in the first place!”

Ms. Bala Latha and All India Disabled Rights Forum president Kolli Nageshwar Rao observed that Ms. Sabharwal has violated the code of conduct for civil servants.

She is also punishable, they said, for violations under provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 197 (public servant disobeying direction under law) and 198 (punishment for non-treatment of victim).

Progressive Organisation for Women convenor V. Sandhya, in solidarity with people with disabilities, recalled how a publication described Ms. Sabharwal inappropriately in 2015. “We stood by you then. But now, you have a mindset of discrimination, that which breaks the hearts of the disability community. Behave yourself, Smita Sabharwal,” she said.

Many members of the community also sought to know why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and the Opposition leaders did not react to her post or reprimanded her.

They demanded a public apology from Ms. Sabharwal and withdrawal of her ‘X’ posts within 24 hours, failing which multiple hunger strikes would begin after the Budget Session at Spoorthi Sthal, the memorial of S. Jaipal Reddy — ‘best parliamentarian’ and a person with disability.