Withdraw CAA, NPR and NRC: Veerabhadram

CPI(M) secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram demanded the government to withdraw the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) immediately.

Participating in a meeting held here on Friday by the Rajyanga Hakkula Parirakshana Vedika (RHPV), Mr. Veerabhadram said that the “decisions taken by the Union government have been dividing people in the country on religious lines and harming the national interest”.

“The steps taken by the government are anti-constitutional. People are facing a constant fear. People staying in the country for several decades have to prove that they are residents of India and have to submit relevant documents in this direction. Those who fail will be sent to detention camps,” said Mr. Veerabhadram, adding that these Acts were brought “targeting Muslims”.

He also said that 13 states, including Bihar and Odisha, have decided not to implement the Act.

The CPI(M) leader demanded that the government should prove its sincerity by passing a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR. He called upon secular forces to fight against the “motives of the Union government, BJP and RSS”.