With Sonia’s blessings only Telangana formed: Niranjan

May 29, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president G. Niranjan condemned the statement made by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao that the Congress leaders were reluctant to celebrate the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations.

“At a meeting held in Medak yesterday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Congress leaders were not ready to celebrate the state’s decadal celebrations. He also stated that it was insulting the immortal heroes of Telangana. This is nothing but misleading people. How the Congress, which brought Telangana with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and the Congress which gave Telangana, will not celebrate Telangana’s formation?” he asked.

Informing that the PCC Political Affairs Committee meeting held on May 26 had decided to celebrate these festivals for 20 days under the auspices of each District Congress Committees (DCC) across the State and to organise large-scale programmes in the city of Hyderabad, he said that as part of these celebrations, the party would explain how KCR had cheated the people of Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.