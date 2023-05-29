ADVERTISEMENT

With Sonia’s blessings only Telangana formed: Niranjan

May 29, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘Ridiculing Congress not right for Harish Rao’

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president G. Niranjan condemned the statement made by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao that the Congress leaders were reluctant to celebrate the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations.

“At a meeting held in Medak yesterday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Congress leaders were not ready to celebrate the state’s decadal celebrations. He also stated that it was insulting the immortal heroes of Telangana. This is nothing but misleading people. How the Congress, which brought Telangana with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and the Congress which gave Telangana, will not celebrate Telangana’s formation?” he asked.

Informing that the PCC Political Affairs Committee meeting held on May 26 had decided to celebrate these festivals for 20 days under the auspices of each District Congress Committees (DCC) across the State and to organise large-scale programmes in the city of Hyderabad, he said that as part of these celebrations, the party would explain how KCR had cheated the people of Telangana.

