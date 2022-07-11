With some let up in rain, flood into Godavari projects recedes

Krishna Basin projects likely to get flood from upstream projects; Godavari flowing above danger level at Bhadrachalam

After the projects in the Godavari Basin getting surplus with heavy rains not only in the immediate catchment areas in Telangana but also in the upstream States Maharashtra and Karnataka, it’s now the turn of Krishna Basin projects to get heavy inflows with the authorities having started discharging flood at upstream projects in Karnataka.

The authorities started discharging flood at Almatti on Monday evening with release of 75,000 cusecs from the spillway and with power generation towards Narayanpur dam. Inflow into Almatti was 75,000 cusecs at 6 p.m. and it was forecast to go beyond 92,000 cusecs in the night with the storage at 90 tmc ft against its capacity of 129.72 tmc ft.

Similarly, discharge of flood at Tungabhadra dam at Hospet is also expected to commence with the inflow being constant over 82,000 cusecs. Its storage was 92 tmc ft against capacity of 100.86 tmc ft as at 8 p.m. Anticipating release of flood at Naryanapur by Tuesday afternoon, the authorities at Jurala in the downstream have decided to start release of water to the river with power generation.

Meanwhile, there was some let up in the rain across Telangana on Monday reducing flood from the immediate catchment areas to projects. Inflow into Sriramsagar was down to 62,500 cusecs at 8 p.m. However, the discharge was 69,500 cusecs from 20 spillway gates, 6,000 cusecs with power generation and another 12,000 cusecs release to Flood Flow Canal.

Singur was getting 6,200 cusecs, Nizamsagar 5,600 cusecs, Yellampally 1.06 lakh cusecs and Kaddam 23,300 cusecs of inflow. In the downstream, flood to Medigadda Barrage was receding and was at over 8.835 lakh cusecs at 8 p.m. with the barrage being in free flow condition. Further downstream, Godavari was flowing at danger level of 53.6 ft with a flood discharge of 14.55 lakh cusecs with supplementation from Indravathi, Sabari and other rivulets.

Heavy rains for the last three days have resulted in canal, tank-bund and weir breaches at 23 places in Mulugu, Mancherial, Nizamabad and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. Pipings were also reported at four places in Mulugu and Mancherial districts. The Irrigation authorities have stated that tanks breaches have come down considerably after the implementation of Mission Kakatiya programme.

On the other hand, rains have helped 8,107 of 43,870 tanks in the State become surplus already, another 8,641 having storage from 75% to 100% of their capacity, 7,180 with storage from 50% to 75%, 8,723 with storage from 25% to 50% and another 11,219 with storage up to 25%.