With re-elected BRS govt., housing for all and 100% literacy will be priorities, says KTR 

November 24, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Housing for all as the welfare motive the Bharata Rashtra Samithi, if re-elected to power, will launch an interest subvention scheme for all middle-income groups buying home with living area between 1, 200 – 1, 500 sq. feet, BRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Friday.

The new scheme will be an addition to the existing 2BHK and Gruhalakshmi housing schemes. The other priority will be to achieve 100% literacy, he said.

Speaking at The Real Estate Summit 2023 here, he also admitted that Dharani portal, the State Integrated Land Records Management System, has teething issues and an expert consultative committee will be set up to set right the system.

Mr. Rama Rao addressing the convention of real estate and construction industry said the landmark image of Hyderabad, which had been the Charminar, is now the mammoth and aesthetic buildings and towers of west Hyderabad.

“Telangana achieved an integrated, holistic, inclusive and balanced growth in the past nine-and-half-years. The TRS/BRS government in effect, minus 2.5 years COVID and one year for all elections, got just 6.5 years, and the numbers speak for themselves,” he said.

For instance, the IT/ITeS exports rose from ₹57,258 crore in 2014 to ₹2,41,750 crore in 2023. On the contrast, between 1989 and 2014, a 25-year period the same exports were about ₹57,000 crore, he said. Even in paddy production Telangana was 14th in the country in 2014, and in 2022 it stood first, he said.

KCR, a rare mix

Unlike former Chief Ministers of united Andhra Pradesh – Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu – who are characterised by their governance priorities as pro-poor, rural and agriculture, and pro-progress, urban and business respectively, K. Chandrasekhar Rao is a rare mix, he observed.

“Pro-poor and urban, agriculture, welfare, industry, business, and environment. Telangana’s achievements are because of stable government and able leadership,” he said.

However, leaders in the Opposition and self-styled intellectuals, who are unable to point at the government are making non-relevant issues the focus area, he alleged.

“Rajini (Kollywood actor Rajnikanth) thought Hyderabad looks like New York, but leaders here have become Gajini. We are on the journey to creating a future-ready Hyderabad,” he said.

Net-zero transportation and construction, a more safe city, 24x7 water supply in Hyderabad, 250km metro rail in the next five years, better urban flood management, among others, will be the government’s priorities, Mr. Rama Rao said.

CREDAI (Hyderabad) president V. Rajashekar Reddy, National Real Estate Development Council president Sunil Chandra Reddy, Telangana Builders Federation president C. Prabhakar Rao, Telangana Developers Association President G.V. Rao, and representatives of Jones Lang LaSalle, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, and others were present.