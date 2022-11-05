T-Hub celebrates seven years of impact in entrepreneurship, innovation ecosystem

IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao at the T-Hub seventh foundation day celebrations in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao has said T-Hub is a true inspiration for global level tech development from the country by diversifying and bolstering economic foundation as well as enabling Telangana to maintain global competitiveness.

Mr. Rao was speaking at the seventh anniversary of T-Hub, which leads entrepreneurs’ success with defined results through effective global collaborations. T-Hub celebrated its seventh Foundation Day to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

He said: “Over the past seven years, T-Hub has developed into a leading example of connecting startups with key stakeholders of the Innovation ecosystem, such as the government, academia, corporations, and investors. T-Hub has played a disruptive yet progressive role in helping Telangana become a national technology hub for Indian entrepreneurs and innovation seekers.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology (IT) said: “To build a more prosperous and equitable economy in India, our entrepreneur community will need all the empowerment to grow faster and create more jobs. Importantly, it is also required for the corporates, investors and other state governments to evaluate and utilise the Indian tech solutions generated, T-Hub provides them all the access to collaborate and enables them to succeed.”

The celebrations saw industry leaders, government representatives and other dignitaries, who came together to share their perspectives on entrepreneurship and innovation. Srinivas Kollipara, Group President Startup Ventures for Xelpmoc Design & Tech Ltd. & Co-Founder, T-Hub and Anu Acharya, Founder & CEO Mapmygenome attended the event.

Empowering the thriving startup ecosystem, the event witnessed thought-provoking conversations from industry leaders, government representatives and other dignitaries to inspire the next generation of founders and dreamers.

Since 2015, T-Hub has contributed immensely to the Indian innovation and startup ecosystem and has helped create jobs and enabled funding opportunities for startups. To celebrate, inspire and engage the startup community, the event focussed on T-Hub’s 6Ms - Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, and Methodologies.

Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub, said: “In these seven remarkable years, T-Hub has been committed to creating an ecosystem that fosters entrepreneurship and innovation. Our robust innovation ecosystem has helped founders overcome entrepreneurial challenges while providing a network of experienced mentors, funding avenues, market access and networking opportunities with ecosystem stakeholders.”