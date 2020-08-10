Telangana

With over 350 testing facilities, Telangana tackles coronavirus

Dressed in PPE from head to toe, Health Minister Eatala Rajender interacting with a COVID-19 patient at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Gachibowli. | Photo Credit: By arrangement
Telangana Bureau 10 August 2020 11:24 IST
Updated: 10 August 2020 11:24 IST

The government of Telangana introduced a wide range of schemes to help the people in the State during the SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak.

This list is not exhaustive, there are multiple schemes being evolved to cater to the emergency situations that arise from time to time.

  • The government announced a package of close to ₹2,500 crore for providing free rice and cash to below poverty line families holding the white ration cards. 12 kg rice per head to 87.4 lakh families and a cash component of ₹1,500 each to these families for purchase of other essentials including pulses, for two months – April and May.
  • Nearly ₹100 crore spent on providing 10 kg rice and ₹500 cash each to the families of migrants who did not possess a BPL card. 
  • In addition, card portability, enabling people to draw their monthly quota of essentials irrespective of their location, had been introduced to provide ease to the BPL families.
  • Decreed that property owners should not demand rent for three months effective March this year. 
  • Strict warning issued to managements of schools against any attempts to increase fee for the academic year 2020-21. 

Medical Facilities 

Total number of testing facilities - 362

   a)Government - 339 

   b)Private – 23 

Break-up of the 362 testing facilities

1) RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing centres in Telangana 

      Government – 16 

      Private – 23 

2) Rapid Antigen Test centres 

      Government -323 

Total number of COVID-19 hospitals in Telangana- 147 

    a) Government hospitals - 56 

    b) Private hospitals – 91 

COVID-19 Hospitals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) –  

      a)Total number of COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in GHMC: 3737 

      b)Total number of COVID-19 beds in private hospitals in GHMC : 5001 

 

Total number of COVID-19 beds in 56 government hospitals Telangana – 8436 

 

Total number of ventilators in the government sector in Telangana – Over 1250 

 

Number of ventilators for COVID-19 - 1140 

 

(Inputs from M. Rajeev and K.Shiva Shanker)

