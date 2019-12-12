With no permanent VC, TU in the soup

Telangana University continues to be in the soup with students making it clear that their agitation demanding appointment of a permanent Vice-Chancellor would continue.

Even as the State government appointed senior IAS officer Neetu Kumari Prasad as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor for the university on Thursday, 12 days after the retirement of incumbent in-charge VC V. Anil Kumar on November 30, students have made their point clear.

With the absence of a permanent VC, academic and non-academic performance have deteriorated due to the lack of a responsible person to take key decisions.

Students of the south campus at Biknoor announced an action plan for agitation and wrote letters to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. They said that their agitation would include collection of signatures in support of their demand, burning of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s effigies and laying siege to the State Higher Education Council office on December 17.

Students and Unemployed People’s JAC general secretary Santhosh Goud and Scholars’ Association leader Gandharikar Bharath said that the government appointed the in-charge VC as an eye wash. The appointment has come following the announcement of an action plan for agitation by students, they said.

They added that for the current academic year, new PG courses in history, political science and Telugu, were introduced but teachers and non-teaching staff were not appointed. Applications for recruitment were received from candidates. However, the process was postponed as there was no permanent Vice-Chancellor, they said.

It was also alleged that the academic and developmental activities were getting hampered following the absence of a regular VC.