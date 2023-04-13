With Maheshwar Reddy in, Srinivas Reddy and Krishna Rao are BJP’s next target 

April 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress’ A. Maheshwar Reddy jumping to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not at all surprising, considering that he had been among the three leaders which the saffron party had been trying to lure into its fold with the other two being former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Khammam) and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao (Mahabubnagar), both of whom were expelled from the BRS.

Mr. Maheshwar Reddy was issued a show-cause notice by the Congress after it got wind of his confabulations with the BJP. He was welcomed into the party by national president J.P. Nadda in the presence of general secretary Tarun Chugh, TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former minister Eatala Rajender and former MLA K. Rajagopal Reddy in Delhi.

In fact, Mr. Rajender and a few other leaders have been camping in the national capital for the last couple of days to discuss attracting or finalise taking in leaders from other parties. Party sources here had informed that the central leadership had been very keen on roping in all the three leaders and had opened a dialogue channel directly even as the local leadership too has been trying to woo them over.

“Both Mr. Srinivas Reddy and Mr. Krishna Rao are dilly-dallying on the guise of having talks with their supporters and constituency people as they are making their own political calculations on the likely gains or losses if they join us. They also have been seeking assurances of getting party ticket for themselves and their followers in the next elections,” they said.

Mr. Krishna Rao was earlier known to have crossed swords with former Minister D. K. Aruna when both were in Congress but the latter was reported to have indicated that she had no problem if he was admitted into the party.

Police permission

Meanwhile, the proposed unemployed youth march at Warangal on April 15 received permission from the police. The proposed rally will start at Hanumkonda Kakatiya University crossroads. The party cadre has fanned out to coaching centres, reading libraries, colleges and other places, urging the youth to participate with the slogan demanding high compensation to job aspirants affected by the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination paper leaks. Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has already issued instructions to district leaders and cadre to reach out to the youth as more such rallies are being planned in the erstwhile 10 district headquarters.