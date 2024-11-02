ADVERTISEMENT

With implementation of Police Act, Cong. trying to bring back days of Emergency: KTR

Published - November 02, 2024 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has observed that with the implementation of the Police Act across the State, the Congress Government is trying to bring back the days of Emergency.

False cases

In a statement, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that the State Government was trying to stifle the voices questioning its failures and undemocratic decisions. “People of Telangana had freedom for 10 years but the present government decisions are forcing people to wake up with fear of false cases for voicing concerns on their rights,” he said.

He alleged that the government was suspending employees for raising voice on their problems and sought to know whether this was the brand of Indiramma Rajyam that the Congress had been advocating for.

Stating that agitating and fighting for rights was not new to Telangana, he said that people would keep questioning the government on its undemocratic decisions despite all kinds of oppression.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rama Rao mentioned that the Centre’s recognition that Telangana had achieved ₹2,000 crore growth in 10 years in terms of meat and poultry products production was a testament to the good work put in by the BRS Government.

The Centre’s recognition is a slap on the face of those who had termed the schemes of the Animal Husbandry Department as scams. By discontinuing the sheep unit distribution scheme and release of fish seed in water bodies, the Congress Government is conspiring to root out community-based vocations, he alleged.

