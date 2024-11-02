GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

With implementation of Police Act, Cong. trying to bring back days of Emergency: KTR

Published - November 02, 2024 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has observed that with the implementation of the Police Act across the State, the Congress Government is trying to bring back the days of Emergency.

False cases

In a statement, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that the State Government was trying to stifle the voices questioning its failures and undemocratic decisions. “People of Telangana had freedom for 10 years but the present government decisions are forcing people to wake up with fear of false cases for voicing concerns on their rights,” he said.

He alleged that the government was suspending employees for raising voice on their problems and sought to know whether this was the brand of Indiramma Rajyam that the Congress had been advocating for.

Stating that agitating and fighting for rights was not new to Telangana, he said that people would keep questioning the government on its undemocratic decisions despite all kinds of oppression.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rama Rao mentioned that the Centre’s recognition that Telangana had achieved ₹2,000 crore growth in 10 years in terms of meat and poultry products production was a testament to the good work put in by the BRS Government.

The Centre’s recognition is a slap on the face of those who had termed the schemes of the Animal Husbandry Department as scams. By discontinuing the sheep unit distribution scheme and release of fish seed in water bodies, the Congress Government is conspiring to root out community-based vocations, he alleged.

Published - November 02, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.