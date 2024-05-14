With elections over Revanth wants to focus on governance and first priority would be farm loan waiver and agriculture

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said since elections were over he would now focus on the administration and the first task would be completing the procurement of soaked paddy and the initiation of the process for waiving the ₹2 lakh loan for farmers before August 15 as promised in the elections.

In an informal chat with reporters at his residence he said the loan waiver would be his top task and the loans to be raised for it would be within the FRBM limits. He assured that the loan would be waived off as promised and he wouldn’t care the criticism of the Opposition leaders on it. Immediate task is to procure paddy soaked in the recent rains.

Harish trying to defame the govt

The Chief Minister said that BRS MLA T Harish Rao had created a mechanism in the energy sector to defame the Congress government on the power supply during the elections. He said the government has identified some officials trying to sabotage the power sector under the influence some leaders and cases have already been booked against some of them.

Mr Reddy said the government was keen on cleaning the Musi river and use it as a revenue generator. The Musi River Front Development project is aimed at not only rejuvenating the river but also commercialise the entire river’s stretch to generate revenue.

In reply to a question, he said the project has been given to a consultancy to present the best map and he was not an ‘intellectual like KCR’ and that is why is opted to go with professionals of a well-known consultancy group. Similarly, Godavari waters would be brought to Himayathsagar and other reservoirs.

The Chief Minister said Warangal would also be developed into a hub of employment generation on par with Hyderabad. He rejected the claims and arguments that Hyderabad would be made into a Union Territory and said such idea was done and dusted with long back.

On his native erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Mr. Reddy said the Palamuru Rangareddy project would be completed at the earliest. A special officer has been appointed with the specific purpose to expedite the works.

Will win 13 seats

The Chief Minister exuded confidence that the Congress would easily win 12 to 13 Parliament seats and there was no scope for either the BJP or the BRS. He claimed that Congress would win the Cantonment Assembly seat with a 20,000 majority. He also predicted that BJP would not cross 210 seats in the country.

