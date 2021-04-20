With curbs, exhibitors decide to suspend operations

HYDERABAD

Only a few theatres to screen ‘Vakeel Saab’

Hours after issuing orders imposing night curfew to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the government has announced restrictions on screening of shows in cinema theatres.

Accordingly, screening of movies in theatres across the State should close by 8 p.m. in line with the restrictions imposed on shops, offices and other establishments across the State. Steps should be taken to ensure that all persons including staff, audience and vendors wear masks and hand sanitisers are placed at entry/exit points and common areas in the theatres.

Managements were directed to follow physical distancing and put in place COVID-19 management measures. Sanitation of the premises was made mandatory after every screening and show timings should be staggered in such a way that intervals of different shows did not occur simultaneously. The restrictions would be in place till 5 pm on May 1, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the orders issued on Tuesday evening.

In the wake of the orders, exhibitors’ association of the State held a meeting and decided to close down theatres from Wednesday. However, a few cinema halls will continue screening the film, Vakeel Saab, till Thursday, as per prior agreement between the distributors and the exhibitors.

The Telugu film industry had been counting on the big summer releases to draw in packed halls. But that will have to wait. The recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases had forced a few big films scheduled for release in April, namely, director Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish and Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam, to defer their release dates.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Film Producers Council issued a statement directing film units to go ahead only with emergency film shootings with not more than 50 workers and adhere to safety protocols.