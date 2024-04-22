With assets of ₹4,568 crore, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of BJP emerges as richest candidate in Lok Sabha race so far

April 22, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former MP and BJP candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has emerged as the richest candidate in the election fray so far.

Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy, his wife K. Sangita Reddy and son K. Viraj Madhav Reddy have declared movable and immovable assets worth ₹4,568 crore in his election affidavit submitted along with the nomination papers filed on Monday. Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy and Ms. Sangita Reddy have movable assets of ₹1,178. 72 crore and ₹3,203.9 crore respectively, while Mr. Viraj Madhav Reddy has assets worth ₹107.44 crore.

A major chunk of the movable assets, as declared by Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy and his wife, are their shares in Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited with a current market value of ₹973.22 crore and ₹1,500.85 crore respectively. Ms. Sangita Reddy has gold ornaments, diamonds and other precious metals worth ₹10.4 crore in addition to receivables of ₹35.82 crore from different individuals and entities, according to the affidavit.

Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy’s immovable assets are primarily in the form of lands in neighbouring Rangareddy district estimated at ₹71.35 crore while Ms. Sangita Reddy’s immovable assets are worth ₹5.51 crore. The dues/liabilities of the couple are estimated at ₹13.82 crore of which Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy accounts for ₹1.76 crore.

Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy declared that there were cases pending against him relating to bribery in elections, criminal conspiracy to commit an offence, tampering or manipulating computer systems, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant and forgery, cheating. While cases under the first three categories are pending in different courts in Hyderabad and Rangareddy, the case pertaining to cheating and forgery is pending in Dabri police station of Dwarka district in New Delhi.