With 40 lakh digital members, we’ll secure 80 lakh votes: Revanth 

‘KCR worried over strengthening of Congress’

Telangana Congress has topped in the digital membership of the Congress in the country with 40 lakh members enrolled, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said.

Speaking at a meeting of the coordinators of the digital membership here, he said Congress can easily win the elections if it can secure 80 lakh votes and with 40 lakh members it was easy for the party now to secure those votes with some effort. Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency has achieved the highest membership not only in Telangana but also in the country.

He asked the coordinators to aim for 50 lakh members and also take the message that all the enrolled members will be covered by ₹2 lakh insurance. He said a call centre would be established for coordinating and overseeing the insurance coverage and Pavan Malladi will be its incharge.

The Congress chief said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was worried over the strengthening of the Congress and he has engaged pollster Prashant Kishore but Telangana Congress will show him the stuff the Congress was made of. “Engaging Prashanth Kishore itself is an indication of the Congress coming back to power,” he argued.

Mr. Reddy said that those who have been active and sincerely worked in the digital memberships will be rewarded with opportunities and assured that they don’t need to run around the leaders for ticket. The party high command too was serious on this issue and it would conduct its own surveys to assess the strength of leaders and ticket seekers. AICC secretary N.S. Bose Raju was also present.