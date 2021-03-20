With 364 COVID cases, surge continues in Telangana

HYDERABAD

Health teams conducting tests in schools, hostels

As days pass by, doubts about COVID-19 surge in Telangana are getting erased. The State recorded 364 cases and two patients died on Friday. While 313 people with coronavirus were detected on Thursday, it was 278 on Wednesday, which clearly indicates the spike.

On Friday, 66,036 people were examined, which is the highest number of tests in a day from March-2020 when the first COVID-19 cases was detected in the State. The last time over 60,000 tests were conducted was from August 24 to September 11.

The 66,036 tests includes 60,130 at government health facilities and 5,906 at private labs. Health officials said that they have been directed to increase number of tests. Health teams are conducting tests at random in schools, hostels, which is helping them to detect cluster of cases.

The new 364 cases include 75 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 32 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 31 from Rangareddy, 28 from Jagtial, 16 from Sangareddy, 14 from Mahabubnagar. No cases were reported in Narayanpet and Mulugu.

From March 2, 2020 to March 19 of this year, 95,48,685 samples were put to test and 3,02,724 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 2,607 were active cases, 2,98,451 have recovered, and 1,666 have died.