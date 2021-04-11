With 3187 cases, State’s daily tally touches all-time high

Active cases rising steadily; Greater Hyderabad region logs 551 infections

Telangana hit a grim milestone on Saturday as it recorded an all-time single-day high of 3,187 coronavirus cases.

With this, more than 3,000 cases were logged for the second time in the State since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous highest daily tally was 3,018 recorded on August 25 last year.

While 61,040 samples had been examined then, Saturday saw 1,15,311 tests being performed. Results of 3,753 persons were awaited.

The number of COVID-positive cases crossed 500 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region with 551 infections. The second highest of 333 was detected in Medchal-Malkajgiri, followed by 271 in Rangareddy, 251 in Nizamabad, 154 in Nirmal, 134 in Jagtial, 113 in Kamareddy, and 104 each in Kamareddy and Sangareddy. The lowest of 13 cases were recorded in Mulugu.

In terms of fatalities due to the coronavirus, the toll has reached 1,759 with seven new deaths on Saturday.

So far, 1.09 crore samples have been put to test and 3.27 lakh have tested positive for the virus.

For the third consecutive day, more than one lakh samples were tested to detect the presence of coronavirus. Of the 1,15,311 samples examined on Saturday, 1,03,267 were tested at government labs and the remaining 12,044 were examined at private facilities.

Of the total, 20,184 were active cases while 3.05 lakh have recovered.