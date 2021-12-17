Winter sets in across State

UoH records 9.7 degree Celsius

Minimum temperatures plunged at many places in Telangana and Hyderabad on Friday as the winter finally seems to have set in with the lowest of 8 degree Celsius recorded at Gennedaru in Kumram Bheem district. And it was 9.7 degree C in the University of Hyderabad.

The night temperatures are likely to hover between 11 and 17 degrees in various parts of the capital region for the next few days. The day temperatures are likely to be between 28 and 31 degree C, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that night temperature in the twin cities will be around 13 degrees, two degrees below normal and the day temperature will be around 29 degree C with partly cloudy and hazy sky.

Temperatures recorded on Friday were a maximum of 28.6 degree C and a minimum of 13 degree C. Minimum temperature will be about 2.4 degrees below normal across Telangana with Adilabad recording the lowest at 10.6 degree C.