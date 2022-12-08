 Winter session of Assembly likely in December third week

December 08, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The winter session of the State Legislature is likely to be convened in the third week of this month.

The session has been planned with an aim to explain to people Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government’s moves to deny allocation of funds to progressive States like Telangana while the Centre was liberally allocating funds to BJP-ruled States. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to make arrangements for the winter session for a week. The Government plans to elaborately explain to people during the session the restrictions imposed on the State on different counts including market borrowings which could have an adverse impact on the implementation of spree of welfare and developmental programmes being implemented here.

Though the Government had favoured December 12 as the date for winter session, sources said there was a second thought after Ministers, MLAs, and MLCs represented that they had to attend several marriages lined up around the same time. Accordingly, the State Council of Ministers which is meeting here on December 10 under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister will take a call on the dates for summoning the Legislature.

The duration of the session would be finalised by the Business Advisory Committee which will meet on the first day of the session. “The date of commencement of the session will be finalised by the Chief Minister. But the session is likely to conclude by December 23,” a senior official told The Hindu.

There is a talk doing rounds in the political circles that the Government is contemplating to introduce a Bill curtailing the powers of the institution of Governor at least to some extent, particularly her continuance as chancellor of the universities, during the session. Officials however remained tight lipped when asked whether such a Bill was under preparation.