Winning Nizamabad LS seat possible with team work, strategy: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has told party leaders of Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency that winning the seat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in a triangular contest is very much possible, if they worked hard, as the party secured more votes than the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) there.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting of the constituency held here on Monday for working out a strategy for Lok Sabha election, he said the Congress had betrayed and misguided people by giving promises left, right and centre and now the party was trying to escape from the implementation by biding time in the name of white papers, debt and inquiries.

The Congress government had already scrapped Gruhalaxmi scheme and it was not spending on Dalit Bandhu or Rythu Bandhu. He asked the party ranks to expose the Congress’ failures as the party had not given six guarantees but made “420 promises”.

Party leaders Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, T. Harish Rao, V. Prashanth Reddy and M. Sanjay Kumar, MLCs K. Kavitha and L. Ramana and several others including those who lost the elections recently such as Bajireddy Goverdhan, A. Jeevan Reddy and B. Ganesh Gupta participated in the preparatory meeting. Key leaders from mandal level were also asked to share their opinion on the party’s debacle in the recent Assembly elections and how it should approach the coming polls.

Speaking to newspersons after the meeting, Mr.Prashanth Reddy and Mr.Ramana said BRS had won three out of seven Assembly segments against two each by the Congress and BJP in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency and polled more votes compared to the two rival parties.

Congress’ promises and its talk were getting pale with each passing day as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had spoken about participating in Praja Darbar every day but participated in it only once while it was being held twice a week. The programme was reduced to a drama, they observed, asking the government to issue a white paper on the number of issues raised through it and those addressed/resolved so far.

Replaying a video of Mr.Revanth Reddy as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president in which he asked farmers to get fresh loans up to ₹2 lakh, he said even the then BRS government had written up their outstanding loan so that he would write them off again immediately after taking oath as the Chief Minister. The BRS leaders also criticised talk regarding a re-look into the reorganisation of districts.

