Winners announced for The Hindu’s poster design competition

December 28, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu In School and NMDC recently organised a poster design contest on the Foundation Day of NMDC Limited. The competition featured two categories – Junior and Senior that saw the participation of 541 students from 72 schools.

The challenge involved designing posters on four topics, all centred around the theme of ‘Swachhata’ (cleanliness).

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the NMDC Corporate Office at Masab Tank on Wednesday.

Executive director Satyender Rai presented cash prizes, merit certificates, and shields to the winners. Mr. Rai commended the budding artists for their imaginative and compelling posters that reflected the essence of cleanliness. He highlighted NMDC’s belief in the importance of initiatives like this competition and its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

The prize distribution included cash awards of ₹5,000, ₹3,000, and ₹2,000 for the first, second, and third prize winners in each category. Consolation prize winners were awarded ₹ 1,000 each. Additionally, all winners received certificates of merit and shields as tokens of appreciation.

The first prize winner in senior category was Aswita Hanmandla, Sister Nivedita School, Ameerpet, second prize was given to B. Daedeepya, Unique High School and third prize was for G. Sneha Madhuri, TSWREIS (G), Choutuppal.

In the junior category, the first prize was secured by Pardhi Jalan, NASR School, Khairatabad, second prize by Laasya Sri, Sister Nivedita School, Ameerpet, and third prize by Heerajavignay Ladi, BVB Atmakuri Rama Rao School, Jubilee Hills.