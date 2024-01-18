Wings India 2024 off to a flying start

January 18, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HYDERABAD

Wings India 2024, Asia’s largest civil aviation exhibition, took off at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V.K. Singh and Telangana Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy inaugurated the event, along with representatives of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The first day of the expo saw business professionals and aviation enthusiasts from all corners of the country. Following the official inauguration, guests were granted access to explore the various aircraft on an invitation basis. Simultaneously, the business-focused segment of the event unfolded, complemented by captivating aerial displays on the airport runway.

Aerobatics galore

The Sarang helicopter team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased their precision manoeuvres and captivated the audience. Additionally, an unprecedented performance followed as the Mark Jefferies aerobatic team from the UK, featuring four airplanes, took centre stage with breath-taking displays with their Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 two-seat aerobatic monoplanes.

Before the conclusion of the first day, spectators were also treated to a remarkable air show executed by the crew of Air India Express’ Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The low fly-bys of the aircraft added an extra layer of excitement, capturing the attention and admiration of the crowd.

Raining deals

The inaugural saw deals and announcements for the aviation industry. India’s youngest low-cost airline, Akasa Air, formally placed an additional order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, making it the first Indian airline to order over 200 aircraft within 17 months of operation. This includes B737 Max 8-200 and Max 10.

Aviation school

GMR Aero Technic, the MRO division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Ltd (GACAEL), launched GMR Aviation School in collaboration with Airbus, which will offer integrated 4-year licenced aircraft maintenance engineering programmes approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This will deal with shortage of skilled engineers in the industry.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an industry consortium within the aviation ecosystem and use Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and other technologies to improve operational efficiency and elevate customer experience.

A total of 25 aircraft were on display on Day One of Wings India 2024, also featuring India’s first-ever Airbus A350 with latest livery and Boeing’s B 777-9, the newest member of Boeing’s wide body aircraft family, also its largest and most fuel-efficient aircraft.

“B 777-9 is 20% more fuel efficient compared to B777-300ER and 10% more efficient than A350, with an impressive 40% lower noise footprint,” a Boeing representative told The Hindu during a walk-in tour of the aircraft.

Already 430 drone pilots in Telangana have been trained and licences issued, and most of them are employed, Mr. Reddy said. He urged Mr. Scindia to start direct flights from Hyderabad to the USA due to the increasing number of passengers.

The four-day exhibition displays demonstration flights, static displays, media conferences, business meetings and more. The first two days (January 18 and 19) are for business visitors, while the air show will be open to public on January 20 and 21.

