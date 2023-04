April 04, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) D.S. Chauhan on Tuesday said wine and toddy shops and bars within the commissionerate would stay shut in view of Sri Hanuman Jayanthi on Thursday. All such establishments shall remain closed between 6 a.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday, he said in a notification. The restriction, however, does not apply to bars in star hotels and registered clubs.