Wine shop owners in Telangana bemoan cash seizure in election hustle

May 04, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

It was around noon that Sidheshi Shiva Kumar, an employee of Balaji Wines in Kacheguda, picked up the daily collection of April 30 and May 1 and all related documents and headed to the State Bank of India, Narayanguda branch, to deposit the money.

As he climbed the steps to enter the bank, two people accosted him. “Why are you carrying such a huge amount? Don’t you know it is election time and you are not supposed to so much money,” one of them asked Shiva Kumar.

The panic-stricken employee tried to show the bank deposit receipt, naukarnama (authorisation letter from the shop) and Election Commission (EC) letter permitting to deposit daily collection but to no avail. Identifying themselves as the EC’s surveillance team, they whisked away Shiva to the local police station notwithstanding the attempts by the bank manager’s contention that the wine shop employee was a regular client, who comes to deposit their collection almost daily.

At the Narayanguda police station, the local police officer issued a receipt mentioning that the cash was seized during search from Shiva at Himayatnagar cross roads and that it was suspected to be used for bribing voters.

This is the second time that the cash of Balaji Wines was seized by the EC staff despite clarifications that it was being taken to be deposited in the bank. Earlier last month, a sum of ₹2.75 lakh was seized similarly outside the wine shop after closing hours.

This incident sums up the alleged harassment of wine shop dealers by police teams despite clear EC directions that A4 wine shops authorised counter salespersons or owners can carry cash home after business hours and deposit cash in banks.

C. Harshvardhan Rao, partner of Balaji Wines, pointed out that the seizure of cash derails the entire business of the said outlet. “We are unable to buy stock immediately. We have to make rounds of the local police station, the concerned District Grievance Committee or the Collector’s office to furnish necessary documents and reclaim the seized money. This takes a fortnight at the very least,” he said.

Sources said that in the last few weeks, several outlets including Balanagar Wines (₹5 lakh), Bhavani Wines, Begum Bazar (₹6 lakh) and Gurmeet Wines, Afzalgunj (₹4 lakh) met with a similar fate. Sources said the police spoke about targets given to them by their higher-ups, leading to such searches.

Telangana Wine Dealers Association president Dalapathy Venkteshwara Rao told The Hindu that police teams are seen waiting outside the wine shops and the banks. “The moment these persons carrying cash get down from their vehicles and walk to the bank, they are accosted by the police and whisked away,” he pointed out.

“Even daily cash collection which is collected by the end of the day and mentioned in denomination being taken home, the police have seized that on the grounds that it was beyond the EC limit. Showing them the EC direction does not make any difference,” he lamented.

As soon as the election notification was issued, the Association had represented to the Excise Commissioner on March 18 apprising him about the impending hurdles that the wine shop owners might encounter. The Excise Commissioner in turn wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer on the same day and an order was issued by the CEO on March 23 to all Collectors and District Election Officers.

Mr. Venkateshwara Rao said at least 150 outlets might have been affected by these searches of the 621 shops in the twin cities, Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. He requested the CEO to intervene and direct the police officials concerned to stop alleged harassment of the dealers.