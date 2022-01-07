Will you eat up entire Telangana, Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks KCR

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 19:01 IST

MP Chief Minister launches diatribe against KCR

It was the turn of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan to launch a diatribe against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao calling him ‘corrupt’ and ‘living in fear’ on Friday.

“I have never seen a Chief Minister like him who is so scared. People have put him on the seat of power but now he is hitting back at them. How much more corruption will you do? Will you eat up the entire Telangana,” he questioned, at a meeting held to welcome TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the party office.

Jubilant scenes were witnessed at the Nampally office when Mr. Sanjay Kumar came from Karimnagar for the first time after his release from the jail as leaders and party workers jostled with one another to greet him. Mr. Chouhan, as the chief guest for the homecoming meeting, said TS people have already made up their mind and are gearing up to throw out the TRS government of power in the next elections.

“We will have to keep up our fight against this dynastic, corrupt, tyrannical family rule for the next two years to form our own government. Nothing can stop the lotus from blooming here and saffron flag from being hoisted,” he claimed. The BJP leader said he has been a four term CM of MP, yet he had never behaved like Mr. Rao, who into his second term, had given posts to family members including son, nephew and ‘probably the daughter too’ soon.

The TRS “undemocratic and dictatorial attitude” against political opponents, even thrashing them with help of police and putting them in jail will not be tolerated by the BJP and the party will not rest till the government is kicked out, he vowed. The Chief Minister of Telangana owes an explanation to the people about why he could not fulfil the promises made like giving — three acres to Dalits, free education from KG to PG, unemployment stipends, double bedroom houses and so on.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the party’s agitation in support of the employees, teachers and others for the withdrawal of GO 317 pertaining to zonal transfers will continue and urged the affected groups to support the party. “How long will you suffer silently while your union leaders have become stooges of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. Join us in the protests to teach this CM a lesson. As soon as our government is formed we will throw these arbitrary orders out,” he said.

Neither the BJP leaders nor the cadre are worried about going to jail for the just cause any number of times, he claimed and warned that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao too will be ‘put behind bars for corruption’. National general secretary Tarun Chugh, national OBC president K. Laxman, MLA T. Raja Singh and others said the entire party and the national leadership was with Mr. Sanjay Kumar in this ‘just war’ against the TRS government. Assam Chief Minister Hemanth Biswa Sarma and former Maharastra chief minister Devender Fadnavis are among the other leaders expected to visit to support the ongoing agitation.