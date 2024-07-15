ADVERTISEMENT

Will waive farm loans and complete pending projects soon: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Published - July 15, 2024 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy congratulates TPCC Kisan Cell president S. Anvesh Reddy who assumed office as the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation Limited chairman on Monday.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that the Congress government in Telangana would waive off the crop loans up to ₹2 lakh by August 15 at any cost while assuring that the government was committed to completing all pending irrigation projects with minimal investment to increase the ayacut.

He criticised the previous BRS regime for wasting public money on the redesigning and renaming of irrigation projects, which did not benefit farmers. He alleged that the KCR government’s expenditure of over ₹1 lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram project, which failed to irrigate even one lakh acres of land.

He made these remarks during the ceremony where TPCC Kisan Cell president S. Anvesh Reddy assumed office as the chairman of the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation Limited on Monday.

The crop loans in a single take will relieve farmers from debt burdens, and said that waiving crop loans has already been initiated as announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He emphasised that the Congress government focuses on practical solutions and tangible results instead of creating hype.

The Minister criticised the previous BRS regime for not controlling the spread of fake seeds, which caused significant losses to farmers. Under the Congress regime, stringent measures have been implemented to eradicate the menace of counterfeit seeds and fertilisers. He said the government plans to procure all produce from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP), warning intermediaries and traders against purchasing agricultural products below the MSP.

