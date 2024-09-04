Will teach BRS on how to be a responsible opposition: Jagga Reddy

Rejecting the opposition BRS’s criticism on the floods, TPCC Working President T. Jayaprakash Reddy termed their criticism as a reflection of the frustration that has set in the party with BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao confining himself to farmhouse and working president K.T. Rama Rao abroad.

Mr. Reddy offered to teach the BRS leaders how to function as an opposition during calamities and said BRS leader T. Harish Rao is unable to digest the fact that he is out of power.

“The BRS is haunted by the fact that CM in the BRS rule never stepped out of his house during calamities and cannot digest CM Revanth Reddy working from the ground,” he said at a press conference here on Wednesday. He also reminded that Chief Minister has already written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking ₹2,000 crore as immediate relief.

Mr. Reddy said that all the Ministers, including the Chief Minister, are on the ground for the last three days trying to streamline the relief measures and provide confidence to the people. Mr Revanth Reddy spent two days in Khammam and Mahabubabad while Bhatti Vikaramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Seethakka and others were on the ground continuously.

The Congress leader said unlike the BRS, the Congress doesn’t believe in publicity for their work. The BRS works 10% and the remaining 90% is just publicity. Congress culture is to work more and talk less, he said.