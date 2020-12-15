Telangana

Will take up legal fight against third tmcft works: Congress

Cheruku Srinivas
SIDDIPET 15 December 2020
Updated: 15 December 2020 20:33 IST

Support assured to Tukkapur villagers

Congress leader Ch. Srinivas Reddy warned that they would take up legal fight against the Kaleshwaram project third tmcft works at Mallannasagar. He visited Tukkapur village in Toguta mandal on Tuesday and interacted with the villagers.

“The villagers are living in fear with sleepless nights. Houses are developing cracks and dust is like a cloud on the village. People are facing health problems. Despite court directions the government has been not extending Rehabilitation and Resettlement package to Tukkapur villagers,” said Mr. Srinivas Reddy. He has also visited maize purchase centre at Gudikandula.

