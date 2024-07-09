GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will strive for development of Vemulawada, says Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay

Published - July 09, 2024 07:57 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada will be developed by enlisting the support of all with a collective endeavour.

“I have already met Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed the development of Vemulawada temple,” he said, adding that Mr Shekhawat had responded positively to his request.

Mr Sanjay, the BJP national general secretary, was speaking at a ‘thanksgiving meeting’ offering gratitude to people of the constituency for re-electing him as Member of Parliament (MP) from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency with a huge majority, in Vemulawada town on Tuesday.

“You have reposed your faith in me and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. And I will serve you with utmost diligence and contribute my mite for the development of Vemulawada,” Mr Sanjay said.

“Let us collectively develop the Vemulawada Assembly constituency with the support of the local MLA and the State government,” he said, reiterating that he would focus on development of both Vemulawada and Kondagattu temples.

Earlier, the Union Minister participated in various development works in the neighbouring Chandurthi mandal.

