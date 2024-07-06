Will strive for all-round development of Khammam constituency, says Congress MP R. Raghuram Reddy

Congress MP from Khammam Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy on Saturday said he would work diligently to resolve people’s issues and ensure comprehensive development of Khammam Parliamentary constituency.

Mr Reddy arrived in Khammam on Saturday on his maiden visit after taking oath as MP.

He was accorded a rousing welcome by Congress cadres at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office here.

Speaking to the media, Mr Reddy said he would strive to develop the constituency in all spheres under the aegis of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Stating that Congress senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury initiated several development works in Palair in the past, he said he would contribute his mite to develop Palair reservoir into a tourism hub with the cooperation of Ms Renuka Chowdhury.

He said he would focus on working towards realising the long pending demands of people for a university in Khammam district, an airport in Kothagudem and revival of sponge iron plant and other defunct industries in the constituency.

The Congress MP said he would raise the issues related to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and other industries in the Parliament.

Later, Mr Raghuram Reddy visited the CPI district council office in Khammam.

CPI State secretariat member Bagam Hemanth Rao, district secretary Potu Prasad and others received him.

Mr Reddy thanked the CPI district leaders and cadres for their valuable contribution to his landslide victory from Khammam Lok Sabha seat in the recent general elections.