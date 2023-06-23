Will stay in Telangana, till last breath: Sharmila

June 23, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Putting a full stop to the rumours making rounds in media, including social media, that YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila would shift into Andra Pradesh politics, she has cleared the air by making it clear that she will stay in Telangana and fight for the people here.

Taking to Twitter here on Friday, Ms. Sharmila said: “Some people are cooking stories and trying to create rift between me and the people. My appeal to those trying to create rift is better you focus on the ruling of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the corruption in the ruling. My future is with Telangana, my fight is for Telangana,” clarified Ms. Sharmila.