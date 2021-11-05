Will rescue all oustees under Dindi Project: Y.S. Sharmila

NALGONDA

05 November 2021 22:26 IST

YSR Telangana Party founder-president Y.S. Sharmila said all oustees under the Dindi Project in the district will be compensated with market rates.

Advising COVID-19 warriors to safe-keep their hospital bills, she assured that they would be reimbursed the incurred charges during the pandemic and also, senior citizens in every household would be provided pensions, as against the present government norm, if YSRTP is elected to power.

Ms. Sharmila gave the assurances during her 17th day of the Praja Prashthana Padayatra, in Marriguda mandal on Friday. She criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not addressing people’s issues, such as displacement due to projects, and not visiting the districts to understand the ground situation.

“During the five years of the government YSR visited Nalgonda nearly 30 times. How many times did KCR visit the district?” she wondered, and added that local officials would be efficient only if the chief (CM KCR) is replaced.

She said the pressing issue of employment and suicides by unemployed youths in the State were also not addressed by the TRS government.

On Friday, her padyatra moved from Chintapally to Marriguda mandal, covering Marriguda, Vattipally, Damera Bhimanapally, Lenkapally and Kammagudem villages.